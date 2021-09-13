Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady holding hiring event Thursday, Sept. 16

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady will be holding a hiring event at the casino’s Event Center. Current openings range from entry-level hourly positions to salaried management positions.

Rivers’ Human Resources team will be on-site interviewing candidates for a variety of positions available at the Landing Hotel including:

Front desk agents & guest room attendants

Call Center agents

EVS cleaning supervisor and attendants)

IT audio/visual manager

Facilities (manager and engineer

Human Resources generalist & coordinator

Marketing departments advertising coordinator

Both part-time and full-time jobs are available throughout all shifts. Applicants must be at least 18 years old for some positions, and a minimum of 21 years old for others. All applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes.

“Rivers Casino is a high-energy and fun place to work, and a fantastic place to start a successful career in the gaming and hospitality industry,” said Linda Waters, Director of Human Resources at Rivers Casino. “There are tremendous opportunities at Rivers for both professional and personal growth and we always place a premium on enriching the lives of all our team members and their families.”

Full-time positions at Rivers Casino include paid time off, medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, and more. All positions also offer complimentary shuttle bus service from the local CDTA blue line stop.

For more information about career opportunities at Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, visit their website.