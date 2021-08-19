Rivers Casino & Resort hiring event in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rivers Casino & Resort will host a hiring event at its casinos event center.
The casino currently has nearly 40 openings in its gaming department, which range from entry-level hourly positions to salaried management positions.
“If you’re looking for a high-energy and fun place to work, then Rivers Casino is the place for you,” said Linda Waters, Director of Human Resources at Rivers Casino. “Not only is Rivers a great place to work, it’s a great place to start off on a successful career in the gaming and hospitality industry with opportunities for both professional and personal growth.”
Rivers’ Human Resources team will be on-site to conduct interviews with candidates in a variety of available positions on its gaming floor.
Job openings:
- Table game dealers
- Poker room
- Sportsbook
- Player’s club
- Security team
- Cashier’s cage
- With part-time and full-time jobs available throughout all shifts
- All positions offer complimentary shuttle bus service from local CDTA
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and are encouraged to bring their resumes.
Rivers Casino & Resorts offers full-time positions benefits, with paid time off, medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan company match, and more.
