Rivers Casino & Resort hiring event in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rivers Casino & Resort will host a hiring event at its casinos event center.

The casino currently has nearly 40 openings in its gaming department, which range from entry-level hourly positions to salaried management positions.

“If you’re looking for a high-energy and fun place to work, then Rivers Casino is the place for you,” said Linda Waters, Director of Human Resources at Rivers Casino. “Not only is Rivers a great place to work, it’s a great place to start off on a successful career in the gaming and hospitality industry with opportunities for both professional and personal growth.”

Rivers’ Human Resources team will be on-site to conduct interviews with candidates in a variety of available positions on its gaming floor.

Job openings:

Table game dealers

Poker room

Sportsbook

Player’s club

Security team

Cashier’s cage

With part-time and full-time jobs available throughout all shifts

All positions offer complimentary shuttle bus service from local CDTA

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Rivers Casino & Resorts offers full-time positions benefits, with paid time off, medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan company match, and more.