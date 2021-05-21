Rivers Casino & Resort drop mask policy for vaccinated guests

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino & Resort announced Friday that they are dropping their mask policy for vaccinated guests. Those who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated will still have to wear a mask. Guests will not need to show proof of vaccination and will be based on the honor system.

A spokesperson for the Casino sending NEWS10 the following statement.

“Effective immediately, and in accordance with CDC and NYS Department of Health guidelines, fully vaccinated guests will no longer need to wear a mask at Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady. Guests who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated from COVID-19 must continue to wear a mask. Our Sure Bet Sanitized cleaning program will still be in full effect, with hand wipes and hand sanitizing stations available throughout the property. We look forward to continuing to provide a safe, fun experience for all our guests and Team Members at Rivers Casino & Resort.”

The policy change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced vaccinated people can gather indoors without masks. Gov. Cuomo relaxed restrictions in New York State on May 19.