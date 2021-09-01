Rivers Casino reopens poker room

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino and Resort announced the reopening of its poker room on Wednesday. It’s been closed since the start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, and will now operate every day from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The poker room is the last of the major gaming amenities to reopen since Rivers reopened a year ago. It boasts a variety of 16 live poker tables, slots, and the Rivers Sportsbook to offer guests “a complete entertainment experience.”

“The poker room is extremely popular and a big part of what makes for a fun and exciting gaming experience at the casino, and we couldn’t be happier to reopen it for our guests,” said general manager Rick Richards.

Rivers Casino’s current daily hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Downtime operations are used for intensive property-wide deep cleaning in addition to the continuous sanitizing taking place throughout each day.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated from COVID-19 must wear a mask.