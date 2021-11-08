Rivers Casino now hiring table game dealers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) – The Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady is looking to train and hire table game dealers. This month and next month, Rivers will be offering a Dealer Academy for those interested in the job.

On Monday, November 15, Rivers Casino’s will be holding a Dealer Academy at the Rivers Casino training center located at 220 Harborside Drive, Suite #201 in Schenectady. A $5,000 value that is offered free of charge.

Training classes will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Another Dealer Academy is scheduled to begin on December 27 with classes to be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

The Rivers Casino Dealer Academy teaches students a range of popular games beginning with Blackjack and other novelty table games. Once they pass their final audition and obtain their NYS gaming license, participants will be offered a part-time or full-time position as a table games dealer at Rivers Casino.

Table games dealers will be offered hourly wages and tips in excess of $20 an hour along with benefits package including paid time off, medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, tuition reimbursement, and more. A complimentary shuttle bus service from the local CDTA blue line stop is also provided.

Candidates must be able to work all shifts, including weekends and holidays. Interested dealer school participants can learn more details and apply online.