Rivers Casino launches free dealer school

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino is launching a free six-week dealer school which aims to teach participants everything from blackjack to novelty table games. Participants who pass a final audition and get their New York State gaming license will be offered a full or part-time job at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino.

The course begins on March 1 and will be held at the casino’s training center: 220 Harborside Drive suite 201, Schenectady.

Afternoon classes run between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while evening classes run between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.. A morning class, held between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., will run from March 15.

Applicants must be at least 21-years-old, no experience is required. Benefits Rivers offers its table games dealers include: paid time off, medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Those interested in the course can register on Rivers Casino’s website.