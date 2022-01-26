Rivers Casino holding a blood drive during national blood crisis

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, February 2 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Schenectady Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center will be holding a blood drive. The American Red Cross is currently in its first-ever national blood crisis in the US.

The Red Cross is down to less than one day supply and is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.

Appointments are strongly recommended. You can make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or go to the American Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code: RiversCasinoResort. Walk-ups are also welcome, but appointments are honored first.

