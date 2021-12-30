Rivers Casino hiring Table Game dealers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady is hiring Table Game dealers and offering free training.

Rivers Casino’s Dealer Academy, a $5,000 value offered for free, begins on Monday, January 3, at the Rivers Casino training center located at 220 Harborside Drive, Suite #201 in Schenectady. Training classes will be from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday for six weeks. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

Interested Dealer Academy participants can learn more details and apply online at the Schenectady Rivers Casino website.

The program welcomes participants of all levels from beginners with no knowledge of table games to those with more experience.

The Rivers Casino Dealer Academy teaches students a range of table games beginning with Blackjack and other novelty table games. Once they pass their final audition and obtain their NYS gaming license, participants will be offered a part-time or full-time position as a table games dealer at Rivers Casino.

Rivers Casino offers table games dealers hourly wages and tips in excess of $20 an hour along with a generous benefits package including paid time off, medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, tuition reimbursement, and more. A complimentary shuttle bus service from the local CDTA blue line stop is also provided.

Candidates must be able to work all shifts, including weekends and holidays.