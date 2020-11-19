Rivers Casino giving back to local organizations, donating Thanksgiving turkeys and other holiday meal items

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort is giving back to local charities, organizations, and community groups by donating and delivering Thanksgiving Day turkeys and other holiday meal items.
The donations will be used by the various organizations to prepare their Thanksgiving holiday dinners. The following organizations and community groups will be receiving donations:
- Bethesda House
- American Cancer Society HopeClub
- Joseph’s House & Shelter
- The SEAT Center
- Safe Inc. of Schenectady
- Things of My Very Own
- The Schenectady Inner City Ministry Food Pantry
Rivers Casino team members will be collecting and preparing the food to be donated on November 24.
