Rivers Casino ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ Tattoo Expo this weekend

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino & Resort event center will host its first annual ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ tattoo expo.’ Beginning Friday, October 22 – 24, Sunday, with doors open each day at noon.

Guests can get “inked” and hang out with over 150 of the top tattoo artists in the country. Organizers say the three-day event will feature tattooing, piercing, seminars, competitions, with networking.

Besides showcasing jaw-dropping art from the tattoo industry’s best talent. The fun-filled weekend will include LIVE music headlined by regional favorites, ‘The Erotics.’

Officials say a Halloween costume party featuring DJ Ketchup, will crown the first Miss Alternative New York, and more.

Main Event Schedule (subject to change):

Friday , Noon – Doors open (contests and awards announced throughout the day) 7 p.m. – Miss Alternative New York contest, at 9:30 p.m. – The Erotics perform on the main stage, 11 p.m. – Tattoo of the Day Award.

, Noon – Doors open (contests and awards announced throughout the day) 7 p.m. – Miss Alternative New York contest, at 9:30 p.m. – The Erotics perform on the main stage, 11 p.m. – Tattoo of the Day Award. Saturday , Noon – Doors open (artist seminars and workshops, and live music throughout the day), at 3 p.m. – Grassroots Rebels perform on the main stage, 7 p.m. – Halloween Costume Party with DJ Ketchup, 11 p.m. – Tattoo of the Day award.

, Noon – Doors open (artist seminars and workshops, and live music throughout the day), at 3 p.m. – Grassroots Rebels perform on the main stage, 7 p.m. – Halloween Costume Party with DJ Ketchup, 11 p.m. – Tattoo of the Day award. Sunday, Noon – Doors open, at 7 p.m. – Tattoo of the Day, Best of Show, and Best of Best awards. Visit the Dead Man’s Hand Tattoo Expo website and Facebook page for updates.

Tickets to the Dead Man’s Hand Tattoo Expo are on sale now at the Rivers Casino & Resort website. A full weekend pass is $45, Friday only passes $15, Saturday only $25, and Sunday only passes are $10.