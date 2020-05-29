Rivers Casino cancels Harbor Jam and 4th of July celebration

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino and Resort Schenectady announced the cancellation of its Harbor Jam free summer concert series and 4th of July celebration following the Governor’s executive orders.

“The health and well-being of our guests and team members is our highest priority. With that in mind, it will not be possible to hold our Harbor Jam concert series and 4th of July celebration this year,” said Rivers Casino & Resort General Manager, Justin Moore. “We are grateful for all the community support and are confident that we will continue to be able to provide the best in gaming and entertainment in the Capital Region when we are able to reopen.”

Rivers Casino currently remains temporarily closed until further notice.

The Casino says they are currently developing a comprehensive plan to reopen that will address crowd management, cleanliness, monitoring, isolation, and social distancing to provide a safe environment for everyone when the casino reopens.

Harbor Jam was started in the summer of 2018 and is help at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater. The concert series has reportedly been a huge hit with Capital Region concertgoers and received great reviews.

For more information and the latest updated visit the casino’s website here.

