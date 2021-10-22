Rivers Casino back to 24/7 operations Friday, October 22

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady will resume 24/7 operations this Friday, October 22. This is the first time Rivers Casino is operating 24/7 since March of 2020.

Schedule

Gaming Floor (slots/video poker etc.): open 24/7. Full beverage service until 4 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Thursday until 2 a.m. Non-alcoholic beverage service 24/7.

Table Games: Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 a.m., and Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m.

Poker Room: Daily from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

Rivers Sportsbook: Self-betting kiosks available 24/7. Manned betting windows open Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m, Sunday from 9 a.m. until midnight, and Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Dukes Chophouse: Open for dinner Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Dukes Bar is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until midnight.

Van Slyck’s bar: Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 a.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. and Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Flipt: Breakfast served daily from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and regular menu from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m.

Mian: Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Johnny’s To Go: Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m.

Villa Italia: 24 hours on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The Landing Hotel: Open daily 24/7. The Landing Hotel Bar is open Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight and Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Valet and coat check services remain closed until further notice.

Masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests. Guests who are not vaccinated, or only partially vaccinated, from COVID-19 must continue to wear a mask.

“Many guests have asked us when we’ll be going back to being open 24-hours a day, and today we’re happy to announce that this Friday we’ll be going back to round-the-clock operations,” said Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady General Manager, Rick Richards. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide the added convenience of more gaming and entertainment hours for our guests.