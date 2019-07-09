Rivers Casino and Resort makes donation to the Veterans Miracle Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino and Resort is giving back to veterans in need, making a donation Tuesday of just over $17,000 dollars to the Veterans Miracle Center.



VSince the organization opened in 2014, more than 11,000 veterans and active duty members have been able to get items such as clothes, toiletries, and food for free. The Veterans Miracle Center says it already knows what it will do with the donated money.

“Even though it’s summer and it’s warm outside today, we need to start ordering all of our winter clothes and hats,” said Melody Burns, Director of Operations at the Veterans Miracle Center. “That $17,000 will help us make it through the winter season this year. So we are thrilled to death that Rivers has come in and said, ‘hey we want to help you and help the vets in the capital district.’ So this is a big deal to us.”



Not only did Rivers Resort and Casino give a check, but a dozen employees volunteered to help organize products for the the veterans as well. If you would like to donate items or your time, you can contact the Veterans Miracle Center at https://www.vmcalbany.org/