RISSE Together community playground breaks ground

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today the Refugee and Immigrant Support Services of Emmaus (RISSE) is breaking ground on a new playground here in the Capital Region.

The playground is being built for the hundreds of immigrant families that are served by this organization throughout the Capitol Region.

There are a number of different organizations from all around coming together in order to make these plans a reality.

Rifat Filkins, Executive Director of RISSE said, “This interfaith coalition warms our hearts and shows support for refugees who have come to this country under the worst of conditions. The mission of RISSE is to teach English language/literacy, life skills, and job readiness to people of all ages throughout the year. This playground is such a wonderful gift to our After-School and Summer Newcomer Enrichment programs.”

