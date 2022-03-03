CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices continue to soar and drivers want to roar. Experts say prepare for more potential pain at the pump as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

The average price of a gallon of gas rose 5.7 cents from February 21 to February 28 in Albany, according to GasBuddy. Capital Region gas stations averaged $3.81 a gallon Monday, the most expensive was $3.90 locally.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Albany County on Thursday, March 3rd is $3.95. Managing Director of Public Affairs at Triple AAA Northway Eric Stigberg says thankfully, there are ways you can cut back on costs. He recommends using apps like Gas Buddy to find the cheapest price per gallon in your area.

“Certainly, a well-maintained car is going to improve your fuel inefficiency, and just driving less overall is the best way to help save.”

The Capital Region saw another big jump in gas prices on Thursday and previous record prices could soon be broken. Lori Fan is feeling the drain in her wallet.

“It’s putting a strain on people, are you going to pay your electric bill, or are you to put gas in your vehicle to go to work. It’s getting to the point to put food on the table, or do we not travel as much.”

Why are gas prices so high now? Mac Brownson the former President of Gasoline Retailers Association of New York says it’s because of more demand, less supply, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia is kind of the gas station to the world, so if we are not going to buy from Russia anymore, and a lot of other countries aren’t going to buy from Russia anymore, the supply goes down which drives the price crazy,” said Brownson.

When was the last time gas was over $4 a gallon?

“In the spring of 2011, and the highest we ever got was $4.21 in July of 2008,” said Stigberg.

Experts say it might be time to change some driving habits.

“You can consolidate trips to the store, make that trip once out to the city instead of twice a week, and drive a more fuel-efficient vehicle,” said Stigberg.

“Instead of just jumping in the car, we can carpool of course, and plan trips more carefully,” said Brownson.