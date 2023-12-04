ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New York State is seeing an increase in RSV—a respiratory virus, that typically resembles the common cold.

According to New Your State Department of Health data, RSV started increasing at a faster rate than COVID in late October.

Dr. Nosa Aigbe Lebarty of CentralMed Urgent Care said the concern is the number of people getting it.

“Before it used to be mostly only kids, but now it’s everyone,” said Lebarty.” Both adults, children, as well as geriatric patients. So everybody—- no one is immune to RSV at all.”

RSV can turn into pneumonia which could be life threatening for babies, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

Dr. James McDonald, New York State’s Health Commissioner, urges those who can get the vaccine, to get it.

“One thing I’d remind my peers who are 60 and older and have an underlying medical condition— look at the RSV vaccine for you,” said McDonald. One thing we did in New York that is different than in any other state, as far as I know, is we’ve allowed every pharmacy to have RSV vaccine and give it.”

According to the commissioner, there are about 2.4 million New Yorkers who should be eligible for the vaccine but only about 10 % have gotten it. The health department recommends it for those over 60 as well as those who are pregnant.

“We do have a RSV vaccine for babies too,” explained McDonald. “It’s in short supply, which is something— it just happened. Quite frankly, the demand was much higher than the manufacturer expected. It’s one of those things that if you can get a baby vaccine for your baby, I’d get one.”