DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dec. 7 marks the first night of Hanukkah, a holiday that symbolizes strength and resiliency in the Jewish Faith.

“That’s the message of Hanukkah,” Rabbi Zalmon of Bethlehem Chabad said. “Where we light the candle not just one night, two nights or three nights but each night, adding in the light because we fight hate with positivity, we fight darkness with light.”

During what is meant to be a time of light and resiliency, rising antisemitism is causing concern for Jewish people. Earlier today, a shooting outside the Temple Israel on New Scotland Ave in Albany prompted a response from Governor Hochul, who is now calling for the New York State Police and National Guard to be on high alert and increase the existing patrols of religious sites that have been identified as “at-risk.”

“We’re not afraid but absolutely we’re concerned and absolutely we need to push back and make sure that this hate does not spread,” Zalmon said. “Make sure that here in Bethlehem and here in the Capital Region, that there is openness and togetherness in this community and not the opposite.”

Several events are taking place this week to celebrate Hanukkah, including a menorah lighting in Delmar on Dec. 7 and a celebration on Jay St. in Schenectady on Dec. 10. Zalmon said he’s spoken with law enforcement about safety for these public celebrations.

“There will be a strong police presence to make sure our community feels safe and that nothing does happen,” Zalmon said.

While concern over antisemitism grows, Zalmon said positivity is key to combatting hate and making people feel safe.

“We have to be strong,” Zalmon said. “We have to be positive, we have to continue adding goodness and kindness because that message has a tremendous ripple effect.”