Rip Van Winkle Bridge closed

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Rip Van Winkle Bridge is currently closed in both directions to all traffic due to a personal injury auto accident on the bridge.
The bridge will remain closed while rescue crews make the scene safe and it is unknown when the bridge will reopen.
