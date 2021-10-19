Rip Van Winkle Bridge closed

Rip Van Winkle Bridge closed

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Rip Van Winkle Bridge is currently closed in both directions to all traffic due to a personal injury auto accident on the bridge.

The bridge will remain closed while rescue crews make the scene safe and it is unknown when the bridge will reopen.

