Ringing in 2020 at First Night Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Tonight is the night. New Year’s Eve revelers will be heading to Saratoga Springs for the largest New Year’s Eve celebration in the Capital Region.

We’re talking about First Night Saratoga presented by Saratoga Arts. For the first time, the family-friendly event will start with fireworks in Congress Park at 5:45 p.m. The annual First Night 5K Run begins at 5:30 p.m. Bands will be playing at venues throughout the city, and there will also be face painting for the little ones.

A button is your ticket into the big celebration. If you’re waiting until tonight to get yours, it will cost you $20. Kids under the age of 12 are free. For more information, including where to park and how to grab one of those nifty shuttles, visit the Saratoga Arts website here.