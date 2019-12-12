Ring that Bell: Local Salvation Army Takes on 24-Hour Challenge

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Salvation Army of Saratoga Springs is ringing that iconic bell for 24 hours all in an effort to support their 2019 Kettle Campaign.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, December 13, two of the Salvation Army’s lieutenants will ring the bell for 24 hours straight at the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street. The challenge ends at 8 a.m. Saturday, December 14.

The money from the Red Kettles will support social service programs throughout the year. All donations made in the Saratoga Springs kettles will stay in the community to help those in need.

To learn more about the Salvation Army of Saratoga Springs and the programs being offered click here.