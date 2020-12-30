Ring in the New Year at Rivers Casino & Resort

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort will welcome guests in to countdown to 2021 and say farewell to 2020. Due to the resort’s early closing time at 10 p.m. the casino will reportedly being a countdown to the New Year on the gaming floor just before 9 p.m.

Along with the countdown, guests will reportedly receive special edition New Year’s face-masks, noisemakers, and party favors to ring in the New Year.

The casino’s event center will also reportedly be open, via access from the casino floor, for guests to enjoy small bites and to purchase beverages from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The casino’s current daily operating hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with downtime being used for intensive property-wide deep cleaning in addition to the continuous sanitizing taking place throughout the day. All guests are required to wear face coverings.

Additionally, slots are available throughout the gaming floor and guests can play on all of the casino’s table games including craps and roulette. Plexiglass barriers separating slot machines, players, and dealers have also reportedly been installed for safety, and guests will be required to sanitize their hands before and after play. The casino’s poker room is said to have been converted into a gaming lounge.

The Rivers Sportsbook is said to be open for guests to place bets on all NFL games and other major sporting events. The Landing Hotel is also open and has reportedly implemented Rivers Casino’s “Sure Bet Sanitized” cleaning program in order to comply with, or surpass, the state’s COVID-19 protocols.