Ring home security update gives users more privacy

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera at his home in Wolcott, Conn. Amazon says it has considered adding facial recognition technology to its Ring doorbell cameras. The company said in a letter released Tuesday, Nov. 19 by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey that facial recognition is a “contemplated, but unreleased feature” of its home security cameras. The Massachusetts Democrat wrote to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in September raising privacy and civil liberty concerns about Ring’s video-sharing partnerships with hundreds of police departments around the country. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

CNN Newsource) – People with Ring home security cameras can upgrade their security by updating their settings.

There were concerns about user privacy after multiple reports of hackers gaining access to Ring cameras and instances when the company shared videos with police departments.

Now, Ring — which is owned by Amazon — is offering an in-app privacy dashboard. It lets users manage devices and third-party services, and allows them to decide whether police can make requests for video access.

There’s also an opt-out setting on all new accounts.