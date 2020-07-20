Right place, right time? Officer makes arrest in Stewart’s parking lot

ROME, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Roy Wright, 30, was arrested on an active warrant Saturday after police say Patrol Supervisor Sergeant Jason Fairbrother spotted him while at a Stewarts Shop.

Police say Sergeant Fairbrother was on duty at the time when he recognized Wright just after 1 a.m. while at the convenience store. As a result, Wright was arrested without incident in the parking lot.

Wright has reportedly been charged with attempted murder and gang assault in the 1st degree. Police say the charges stem from the near fatal stabbing of Lowell Ferguson-Clark back on June 18.

Wright was arraigned and is currently in the Oneida County Jail. At the time of his arrest, Wright was reportedly out on bond regarding weapons possession charges out of Orange County, N.Y.

Police say on July 18 just before 6 p.m., Rome Police responded to 423 West Dominick Street for a report of an assault. Once on scene, officers reportedly spoke with Christoper Adams, 23 who stated he was stabbed in the chest. Adams was said to be uncooperative with the investigation, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the incident, Adams was reportedly out on bond regarding weapon possession charges out of the City of Rome.