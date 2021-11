UPDATE: The Right lane is now open

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The right lane is closed on the I-87 Northway going southbound near Exit 2W in Colonie. The lane is closed due to a disabled vehicle.

It is unknown how serious the crash is or how long the lane will be closed. If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can email them to News@news10.com.

