Ride On! Weekend back on for Warren County bike trails

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – June kicks off this year with spinning pedals and free meals.

Ride On! Weekend returns this year, a celebration on June 5-6 of bike paths through Warren County, featuring both the popular and more rural options the county has to offer.

The weekend showcases professionally-built bike paths in Queensbury, Brant Lake, North River and North Creek.

“Ten years ago there wasn’t a single mile of publicly accessible, purpose-built mountain bike

trail in the county,” Cappabianca explained. “Now we have four different professional built trail

systems.”

Riders will earn a meal at a local restaurant near the path of their choice. All proceeds go to trail development.

June 5’s rides include Gurney Lane Bike Park in Queensbury, and Brant Lake Bike Park in Brant Lake.

Lunch for that trip will be provided by The Hub bike shop and cafe in Brant Lake.

June 6 will feature rides at Garnet Hill Lodge in North River, and Ski Bowl Park in North Creek.

Riders can get lunch anywhere in North Creek, covered by the event as part of registration.

Destinations feature hiking, paddling, fishing and other opportunities, for those with family members who don’t want to bike, but do want to come along for the ride.

Registration info can be found online.

Ride On! Weekend was founded in 2019, quickly postponed in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is sponsored by The Hub, Adirondack Cycling Advocates, Town of Johnsburg, Garnet Hill Lodge, Bike ADK and Wilderness Property Management.