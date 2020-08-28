Ride along with the Saugerties PD

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Thursday, August 27, 2020, the place the Saugerties Police Department. The dayshift begins at 7 a.m. as officers come in and prepare for the day.

Roll Call is it 7:15 a.m. as the Sergeant walks in with a good morning. Over the next 15 minutes, the sergeant briefs his patrol officers with information from the last shift. One important item is a missing woman, who is known to go on a walkabout and has been missing since the previous day.

Patrol Officer are briefed on items from the previous shift to look out for, Thursday.

At 7:36, it’s time to load the patrol car. Items that need to be loaded are a riot shield, a first aid kit, and a defibrillator.

For the first part of the shift Patrol Officer Dion Johnson and I patrolled the village of Saugerties. Driving from street to street, checking on the high school, and swinging by some gas stations. Making sure everything is in order.

Officer Johnson is the newest member of the Saugerties police force, and he likes to make sure his fellow officers have fuel for the day. That meant a stop for pastries. We stopped by the Meltaway to pick some up for the other officers back at the station and do a little community outreach.

Police Officer Dion Johnson gets a welcome to Saugerties as he picks up pastries for the other police officers back at the station.

On the way back, Officer Johnson spots a truck with a broken headlight. The driver had no idea that his company truck headlight was out. Johnson said a big part of policing is discretion. After running the plates and checking the drives record, Johnson decided to give him a warning ticket.

After dropping off the pastries in the squad room, it was off to do what Officer Johnson enjoys most, traffic patrol. Johnson has a favorite spot right on Ulster Ave. We sat and watched the radar as cars went back and forth. Most kept to the posted speed limit.

One car flew past at a registered speed of 47 m.p.h, and we pulled out and hit the lights. Not all traffic stops end with a warning. After coming back from talking to the driver who said she wasn’t watching her speed, Officer Johnson decided to write a ticket.

Officer Johnson handing a driver a ticket for going 47 in a 30 m.p.h. zone, Thursday.

After an hour and a half or so it’s back to the station to do the paperwork from the morning traffic patrols.

Once back on the road, Officer Johnson stopped by a residence to have a form signed for a car lockout he did the night before. The owner didn’t come to the door. Later she called to talk to Officer Johnson about why he was there and said she didn’t want to come to the door with me standing there with my camera.

After lunch at 1:25 p.m., Officer Johnson got a call to transport a distressed young woman to a Hospital in Kingston. This was the person who went on a walkabout the day before.

Johnson’s partner officer was unable to transport the woman because her K-9 partner was in the backseat of her patrol car.

Once Officer Johnson got the women admitted to the Hospital it was near the end of shift and time to fuel up the patrol car for the next officer. The big challenge was not to get too wet with the storms rolling in.

This is an ongoing series, on Monday look for a deep dive into Officer Dion Johnson, Saugerties’ first full-time black officer and his thoughts on being a small-town cop.

