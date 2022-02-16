BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) announced Wednesday they will start an expedited cleanup of contamination at “Rickett’s Dry Cleaners” in Ballston Spa. The property was previously investigated by the DEC and listed as a “class two” site, which represents a significant threat to public health and requires immediate action.

Photo Courtesy New York State DEC.

Ballston Spa Mayor Christine Fitzpatrick mentioned the property in her Economic Development Plan early this year, in which she stated, “Foremost is the need to address the former Rickett’s property” when addressing vacant and underutilized properties in the village.

The Rickett Dry Cleaners site is located at 2017-2019 Doubleday Avenue, and cleanup activities are scheduled to begin in the area later this month. Once underway, the expedited effort should take around two months to complete. Cleanup activities could include the following:

Controlled demolition, including watering for dust control and offsite disposal of debris.

Importation of clean material, to be used as backfill.

Implementation of many Health and Safety plans to protect area residents.

These activities will be performed by the DEC using the State Superfund. This program identifies inactive hazardous waste disposal sites and allows the DEC to act against those that pose a threat to public health through investigations, evaluations, cleanup and monitoring. For a full factsheet of the DEC’s plan to clean up the Ballston Spa site, visit the DEC’s website.