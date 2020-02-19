Rick Reilly talks Trump golf book at Writers Institute on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rick Reilly comes to the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany on Wednesday to discuss his new book, “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.”
According to Reilly, President Donald J. Trump’s compulsive cheating at golf gives the viewer a particularly vivid glimpse into his character.
Free and open to the public, the event takes place in Page Hall on Western Avenue in downtown Albany at 7:30 p.m., with free parking in the Thurlow Terrace Lot.
An 11-time National Sportswriter of the Year known for his roles at ESPN and Sports Illustrated, Reilly based his New York Times bestseller on his experiences with the president, plus interviews with more than 100 golfers.
Those golf pros, amateurs, and caddies help to paint an alarming—and occasionally comical—image of the president as a poor sport who blatantly fudges numbers and fixes outcomes.
The book reveals Trump’s caddies and Secret Service agents as accomplices who sometimes help him lie about his scores—the so-called “Trump Bump”—and inflate the worth of his golf courses.