Rick Reilly talks Trump golf book at Writers Institute on Wednesday

President Donald Trump waves to protesters while playing golf at Turnberry golf club, in Scotland in July, 2018. Trump’s alleged misdeeds on and around the golf course are the subject of a new book by former sports columnist Rick Reilly, called “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.” Reilly documents dozens of examples of exaggerations and underhanded play by the president. Reilly tells The Associated Press there have been “dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating.” (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rick Reilly comes to the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany on Wednesday to discuss his new book, “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.”

According to Reilly, President Donald J. Trump’s compulsive cheating at golf gives the viewer a particularly vivid glimpse into his character.

Free and open to the public, the event takes place in Page Hall on Western Avenue in downtown Albany at 7:30 p.m., with free parking in the Thurlow Terrace Lot.

An 11-time National Sportswriter of the Year known for his roles at ESPN and Sports Illustrated, Reilly based his New York Times bestseller on his experiences with the president, plus interviews with more than 100 golfers.

Those golf pros, amateurs, and caddies help to paint an alarming—and occasionally comical—image of the president as a poor sport who blatantly fudges numbers and fixes outcomes.

The book reveals Trump’s caddies and Secret Service agents as accomplices who sometimes help him lie about his scores—the so-called “Trump Bump”—and inflate the worth of his golf courses.