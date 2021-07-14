Ribbon-cutting for Ronald McDonald Family Retreat in Lake George

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, July 14 at 12 p.m., a ribbon-cutting will be held for Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage in Lake George.

This retreat is for families experiencing serious childhood illnesses to give them a supportive setting while enjoy being together and making lasting memories.

A Stream will be available via Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region’s Facebook page at Noon and tours of the cottage will take place after the ceremony.

Those in attendance will be asked to observe social distancing and facial coverings are required for unvaccinated guests on RMHC grounds for all guests entering the Family Retreat. Tours of the cottage will take place after the ceremony.

