Ribbon cutting at Indian Kill Preserve opens new access point

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has announced the opening of a new access point at the Indian Kill Preserve which will include a parking area. The Preserve follows a 100-acre of banks and bluffs which is home to a number of diverse habitats including native hardwood forests and wetlands.

The County’s Conservation District has partnered with National Grid to help restore trees in parks to plant 17 new trees – the last of 147 trees planted by Schenectady County as part of National Grid’s Capital Region Tree Program. National Grid has provided $40,000 in funding to Schenectady County as part of the Capital Region Tree Program.

“We’re very excited to open this new entry point and parking area in an effort to increase public access to green space in our community,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt. “When discussing what locations around the County would benefit the most from the tree program, this was one of the locations we knew would be a great fit.”

Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt and Rebecca Atwell from National Grid cut the ribbon on a new access path at the Indian Kill Preserve in Glenville with members of the Schenectady County Conservation District.

Emergency Access Point at Indian Kill Preserve

Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt and Rebecca Atwell, Lead Program Manager for ENY Customer & Community Engagement at National Grid, finish planting the last of 147 trees planted by Schenectady County as part of National Grid’s Capital Region Tree Program.

National Grid has funded $240,000 in support of local counties’ greatest impact from storm damage to reforest public gathering spaces and neighborhoods around the area. Schenectady County Legislator, Pratt and Rebecca Atwell from National Grid cut the ribbon at the new access path at the Indian Kill Preserve in Glenville, with members of the conservation district.