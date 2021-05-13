Ribbon cut on permanent homeless housing at Cooper Street Apartments

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a long road since the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health (WWAMH) proposed an apartment building for the homeless in 2017.

On Thursday, that road ended with a ribbon cutting.

Tour groups got to see inside some of the 28 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom dwellings at Cooper Street Apartments laid out for homeless individuals and families on Thursday, and to hear from some of those who helped make it all happen.

The project was made financially possible by way of a state initiative to create 6,000 supportive housing units for homeless communities within a 5-year span.

The association was awarded a pair of grants – one for $5.8 million and the other for $3.4 million – that covered both construction and many of the costs of active operation. Additionally, 10 full-time jobs have been created by the center’s completion.

Residents are typically referred to the center through WWAMH, but those who walk through the door in need of help will be guided through options all the same.

In addition to full apartments, the center also has a six-bedroom space for emergency housing.

In the time since its proposal, the apartment building hasn’t been without pushback. WWAMH was sued along the way by MMSI Properties, owned by local business owner Elizabeth Miller, who had previously been interested in purchasing the land on which the building now sits.

That lawsuit was dismissed, but cost the Warren-Washington association around $60 thousand dollars in legal fees. Those have now been recouped, thanks to community help.

The association expects to have every room in the building occupied by August.