Ribbon Cafe provides support to people with cancer

After losing his wife, Jennifer, to breast cancer, Chef Kevin Myers opened the Ribbon Cafe in Ballston Spa to provide support to “true warriors.”

On the menu, you’ll find his wife’s favorite item – and the 2019 Chowderfest award-winning – Southwest Shrimp Corn Chowder.

In addition to providing a welcoming environment for all people, Kevin prepares meals for homebound cancer patients, and monthly proceeds from the restaurant go to support the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center where his wife was treated.

For more information, including their hours of operation, visit the Ribbon Cafe’s website.