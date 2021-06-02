Rhubarb festival returns this week at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market

Visitors come to a previous year’s rhubarb festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmer’s Market in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Photo: Warrensburgh Beautification Inc.)

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The farmer’s market by the river is a summer tradition in the town of Warrensburg, and this Friday, a leafy celebration makes its return.

The 11th annual rhubarb festival comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmer’s Market this Friday, June 4, from 3-6 p.m.

The festival kicks off the farmer’s market’s 23rd season at the riverfront that cuts through town, with local rhubarb products and plants taking center stage.

It features recipe giveaways, samples of rhubarb-centric foods, and a visit from Warren County CCE Master Gardener Ruth Fruda, who will be giving advice on growing and gardening.

Local vendors slated to come this Friday include Adirondack Gold Maple Farm; Birdy’s Unique Gifts; Blackberry Hill Country Farm; Calico Corner; Crazy Creek LLC; Dawn’s Delights; Glens Falls Distillery; Hayfield’s Farm; Jason’s ADK Grown; Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm; Seeds of Wisdom by Sheila; and The Family Cow Soaps, with more to come.

Shoppers can enter to win $20 in funds to spend at market vendors.

Live music will be in the air by Tom Brady and Tony Cocca.

The market will follow all current COVID-19 safety guidelines and precautions.