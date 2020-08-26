Rhinebeck man dies in bicycle crash after reportedly losing control

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced one man has died as a result of a bicycle crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 6:40 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Rhinecliff Road near River Road for a report of a man found on the side of the road. Once on scene, Deputies found Harry Haskins IV, 61, of Rhinebeck dead with apparent head, neck, and chest injuries.

According the police, a preliminary investigation revealed Haskins was riding his bike westbound on Rhinecliff Road down a steep hill in the dark when he lost control of his bike, crossed over the eastbound lane, and hit a tree and fence of the eastbound shoulder.

Police say at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that a car was involved and it is believed that Haskins was the only person involved in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have been traveling on Rhinecliff Road between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday to please contact Detective Wilber at (845)-486-3826 or bwilber@duthchessny.gov. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at (845)-605-CLUE (2583) or email at dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

The investigation is ongoing and more information may be provided as it becomes available.

