ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-Members of the Capital Region’s LGBTQ community are making a public plea to get justice for a transgender woman found murdered in her Albany apartment. A reward is now being offered for information which would help identify her killer.

Those who knew Ahsid Hemingway-Powell say she was a kind a passionate person who had a smile that could light up any room. And that smile was apparently as bright as her future. Hemingway-Powell graduated from the University at Albany in May with a degree in biology. Ahsid or “Sid” as she was also known, planned on ultimately becoming a physician assistant.

On Tuesday May 31st the 30-year-old was found deceased inside her Loudon Arms apartment. Albany Police are calling the death a homicide.

“Sid mattered. And Sid is a sibling and a community member of our community,” said Tandra LaGrone. LaGrone is the CEO at In Our Own Voices, the Capital District nonprofit that works to support the wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people of color. LaGrone says Sid was a much loved member of the Capital Region’s LGBTQ community. “It is important that justice and whomever harmed and murdered Sid is brought to justice,” said LaGrone.

The organization has so far raised $3,000 in reward funds for information leading to an arrest in the homicide. Donations continue to increase the reward. “Even if you think it’s the smallest thing. It’s important. Those details are important to the Albany Police Department,” added LaGrone.

Albany Police say they have nothing to indicate that there’s any threat to the public at this time.

They tell News10 that the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation are asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Tips can remain 100-percent anonymous and may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.