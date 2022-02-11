SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady police are working with the New York Humane Association (NYSHA) to identify the owner of an abandoning emaciated male gray Pitbull mix on the side-road on Cresse Avenue. NYSHA is offering a $1000 reward for leading information of the individual or individuals responsible for the actions that led to the starvation and abandonment of this dog.

On February 7, the Pitbull mix dog was discovered by a good Samaritan who called the police. Officials said the dog was taken to a veterinary hospital but later died due to his condition.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may know anything can call the Schenectady Police Department, at (518) 382-5200 ext. 5655.