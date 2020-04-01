Revolution Cafe gives weekly fund injection to shuttered Schuylerville storefronts

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Revolution Cafe was already largely a takeout-based restaurant before their seating space had to close. Despite losing traffic as the school across the street emptied out in recent weeks, they’ve done well enough to move forward on helping out neighboring storefronts that have had to close.

Every Friday, the cafe donates 20 percent of their profits to a business that has been deemed nonessential and forced to close. This week’s beneficiary is Rural Soul Music Studio.

Visit their Facebook page for updates on who is being helped out next.