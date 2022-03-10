ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —The Albany Community Police Review Board continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that happened in January on New Scotland Avenue.

The CPRB met for their annual monthly meeting on Thursday. They are still determining whether the officer’s use of force was justified.

Albany Police were initially called to Morris Street for a report of a home invasion with a gun. Jordan Young was shot by an officer on Jan. 24. They said they stopped the 32-year-old on New Scotland Avenue as part of the investigation into the home invasion when they said they saw him holding a knife to his dog’s throat.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said three shots were fired in the man’s torso area, and a taser was deployed. The officer who fired his weapon did not have a taser. Police released bodycam footage of the incident that shows Young ran toward an officer while holding a knife.

Young remains in police custody while at Albany Medical Center. He’s undergone several surgeries and is still in critical condition.

Shortly after the incident, the CPRB decided to use their newly expanded authority to investigate.

“This a continuation of trying to work everything out and make sure things go the way we want them to following Proposal Seven,” said board Chair, Nairobi Vives.

Proposal Seven gives the board the ability to conduct investigations with limited subpoena powers. Among the evidence they’ve requested is a digital reconstruction of the events of that night, including electronic data from Jordan Young’s cell phone, and access to police accounts of what led up to the decision to shoot Young.

The board says they are hoping to use this investigation to improve policing policies across the board.

“We do have a meeting with Albany Police Department to talk about how things have been handled with the transition to our powers of Proposal Seven,” said Vives.

Young was arraigned from his hospital bed in late February and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer. Young’s attorney says he was receiving mental health treatment and was off his medication the night of the shooting.

Members of the CPRB are expected to meet with the Albany Police Department next week where they will go over their investigation and next steps in the process.