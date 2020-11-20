Revamp home décor while supporting local businesses

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now more than ever, it’s crucial to support small businesses. For Haven, a new home décor shop in Cohoes, it’s looking to bring a unique and safe experience for the community, all while you shop local during these challenging time.

“So, I have these other businesses support me and I, in turn, want to support other local small businesses,” Owner Kelsey Knutsen said. “To be able to give these local artist and makers a place where they can sell their product and get their name out there really means a lot. I want to be able to showcase their talents and that you don’t have to go far to find some great products.”

Two months ago, 130 Remsen Street looked completely different. Now, after the help of both a year-long, rent-free grant and technology grant for website assistance, Knutsen turned it into a homeowners paradise.

“It really shows the heart of the city of Cohoes that our businesses here aren’t competing with one another and we really want to see the city succeed,” Knutsen said. “So, the fact that all these businesses are supporting one another and trying to help small businesses succeed and get up and running really shows a lot.”

From furniture to hand-crafted painted cards, there’s a little but of everything in the shop. As owner of two other businesses on Remsen Street, she has big plans for the city.

“I want people to be able to live, eat and play here. You can shop and do your Christmas shopping, grab a drink at dinner, get new groceries and everything right on Remsen Street,” Knutsen said.