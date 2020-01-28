Retrial scheduled for former local DJ

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A retrial has been scheduled on March 9th for former local DJ Brian Angelo aka “DJ IROC”.

Angelo was charged in March 2019 with predatory sexual assault against a 12-year-old girl in 2009. Police say Angelo knew the girl. He was also arrested in Jan. 2019 after police say he sexually abused other Capital Region children.

Earlier this month, Albany County Court Judge Peter Lynch granted permission for Angelo’s defense team to access the radio station in Colonie where the crime allegedly happened.