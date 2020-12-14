Retiring Senator Betty Little given fond farewell for 34 years of service

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Queensbury resident and lifelong local Betty Little has spent a long time serving the North Country. That most recently includes 18 years as a New York State Senator, as well as seven in the State Assembly and nine on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

As she is set to retire, the community came out on Monday to bid her fond farewell.

Outside her office at 5 Warren St. on Monday, Little was sung praises by Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, Assemblyman-elect Matt Simpson and Senator-elect Dan Stec. Stec will succeed Little, a fact which had plenty of bearing on his words.

“I’ve had the privilege for the last eight years to be ringside and learning from you,” said Stec. “You’re everything a public servant ought to be.”

Mayor Hall gave Little a key to City Hall, and proclaimed Dec. 14, 2020 to be Betty Little Day in her honor.

The ceremony can be viewed in full above.

Following the event, Little took a ride in a refurbished Jeep, fixed up by family members and piloted by her grandson, Neil Hogan.

Little’s list of accomplishments is long, and has included the Liberty Bell Award, the Girl Scouts Woman of Distinction, the Public School Sector Partnership Award and the Legislative Leadership Award, and more. She has been a regular at press conferences and community events in the region, recently including a ceremony honoring late local leader Ed Bartholomew; the annual Veterans Day observance in Crandall Park; and an event announcing work underway at the former Greenwich home of Susan B. Anthony.