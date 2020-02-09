Retiring police K-9 gets heartwarming sendoff

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- As of 9:45 Saturday night, over 13,500 National Grid customers remain without power between Saratoga and Warren Counties, as the result of a Friday night storm.

Saratoga County Emergency Services partnered with National Grid to hand out dry ice, so people without power could keep their refrigerators cold. Meanwhile, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office checked on the individuals on their special needs registry.