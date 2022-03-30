TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, March 30, Troy Police lost a retired K9 officer. K9 Blair passed away peacefully in his home with his family.

Blair served the Troy Police Department from April 2018 to December 2021.

“Blair’s contagious smile and antics will be sorely missed by handler Jones and all of us here at TPD,” said the Troy PBA. “K9 Blair loved coming to work as a Troy Police Officer but more importantly, he loved catching bad guys and keeping the rest of us safe. K9 Blair, Rest In Peace. You will be missed dearly.”