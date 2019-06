Around the Capital Region, it’s hard to miss one of the last hand-painted signs still hanging.

If you spotted one in Troy, it was likely done by well-known sign painter John Daly.

The 87-year-old veteran served in the US Army, after which point he opened his business. John Daly and Son Sign Service specialized in hand lettering, gold leaf and hard carving signs.

According to John, his grand kids are talented artists, a trait he says is passed down from him.