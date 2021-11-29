RetailMeNot’s best Cyber Week sales

A general view of the new Amazon 4-star store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, England, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Amazon has opened its first general store outside the United States in a mall in Britain, selling the online retail giant’s most popular products including books, toys, games and consumer electronics. The U.S. company said the store, called “4-star” because it sells products rated 4 stars or above by customers, reflects what customers are regularly buying and enjoying. (Doug Peters/PA via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Cyber Monday has many companies pulling out great deals for online shoppers. RetailMeNot has put together a list of everything from great tech deals at Apple to vacation deals at Priceline.

RetailMeNot’s Cyber Week Sales list

23andMe

There will be discounts on kits and subscriptions from November 24-29 including the Health and Ancestry kit that sells for $99 originally but 23andMe will be selling them for $79 each when people buy two.

Amazon

Cyber weekend deals end Monday, November 29. The top deals include:

Up to 30% off toys and games

Up to 40% off winter fashion

Up to 33% off select TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG

Up to 47% off Amazon devices.

Apple

Purchase of an eligible Apple product between November 26-29 will earn customers an Apple Gift Card to use for a later purchase. Apple products eligible for gift card promotion:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE: $50 Apple Gift Card

$50 Apple Gift Card AirPods (2nd and 3rd gens), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max : Up to a $75 Apple Gift Card

: Up to a $75 Apple Gift Card Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3: $50 Apple Gift Card

$50 Apple Gift Card iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $100 Apple Gift Card

$100 Apple Gift Card MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch or Mac mini: $100 Apple Gift Card

$100 Apple Gift Card iMac 27‑inch: $200 Gift Card

$200 Gift Card Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD: $50 Apple Gift Card

$50 Apple Gift Card Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless and more: Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card

Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag 4 pack or Magic Keyboard: Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale ends November 29 but said some deals could be extended through the end of the week. RetailMeNot said they are offering deals on computers, TVs, earbuds, smartwatches, and more.

Costco

Costco’s online-only Cyber Monday event is on November 29. They will be offering $400 off a Dell XPS 13 OLED Touchscreen laptop, huge savings on OLED TVs, and other savings. Scan the QR code to shop.

HP

HP’s Cyber weekend offers run through November 29 at 11:59 p.m. PST. (November 30, 2:59 a.m. EST). Sale highlights include:

$150 off an HP Pavilion x360-15t Convertible laptop

$100 off an HP 17 Laptop PC 17-cn0000

Jos. A. Bank

Jos. A. Banks Cyber Week deals run from November 25 to December 1.

Clearance items will be up to 85% off

Topcoats will be up to 50% off

On Cyber Monday get 25% off when you spend $150+

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack’s “Rack Friday” sale continues through Cyber Monday and into Cyber Week, with deals including:

Priceline

November 26-29: 10% off sitewide Express Deals, with new flash sales dropping every day on hotels, rental cars, flights, cruises and more

Priceline VIP members will receive a mystery coupon during the event — 2,000 of those coupons will be good for 99% off Hotel Express Deals

Ring

Deals at the home security company go through November 29 on Ring.com and on Amazon. Bundled savings will allow customers to get a full home security system with a video doorbell for less than the cost of buying them all individually. Deals include:

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club’s Cyber Event runs from November 29-30 with deals on laptops, monitors, mattresses, clothing, gift cards, holiday gift baskets, and “more offers so good we couldn’t print ’em,” according to the ad RetailMeNot said.

Walmart

Cyber Monday started November 28 (Sunday) at 7 p.m. ET. RetailMeNot said to expect deals for TVs, toys, home theaters, laptops, and maybe a gaming console restock. When the sale goes live, Jason Derulo will be hosting a shopping live stream event.