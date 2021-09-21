RetailMeNot reveals top shopping trends for 2021 holiday season

(NEWS10) — COVID-19 drastically changed the holiday shopping landscape in 2020, leading to an unprecedented shopping season. This year, RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 U.S. consumers to dig into the top trends of 2021 to see just how much has changed for the 2021 holiday shopping season.

According to their survey findings:

Consumers are spending an average of $885.76 this year on holiday shopping, up $120 from the 2020 average. The top categories they’re shopping this year break down as:

$885.76 this year on holiday shopping, up $120 from the 2020 average. The top categories they’re shopping this year break down as: Apparel/clothing: 58%

Gift cards: 54%

Toys: 40%

Small electronics (smartphones, smartwatches, headphones): 38%

Food and beverage (e.g., food baskets, wine, liquor): 36%

Jewelry: 32%

Makeup and skincare: 29%

Large electronics (TVs, laptops, gaming consoles): 26%.

83% of shoppers say they’ll get started on their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, with the majority (24%) starting in November

of shoppers say they’ll get started on their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, with the majority (24%) starting in November Consumers say they’ll do more than half (51%) of their shopping online and 49% of their shopping in stores this holiday season. Last year, about 56% said they’d prefer to shop online.

49% of their shopping in stores this holiday season. Last year, about 56% said they’d prefer to shop online. Of shoppers, 46% are more likely to purchase from a retailer if they offer free shipping, and 45% are most to shop a retailer if they have the lowest price on a certain gift.

Overall, Americans shop online more than they did before the pandemic — and one-fourth have started utilizing hybrid shopping options (like curbside pickup) more.

RetailMeNot also asked shoppers, what are they most interested in hearing from brands and retailers?

Deals/discounts: 71%.

Competitive pricing/price matching: 52%.

Product information: 47%.

Delivery/pickup options: 43%.

For more information, check out the full survey online.