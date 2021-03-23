RetailMeNot compiles list of 20 stores staying open on Easter, 40 that will close for the holiday

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX (NEWS10) — Spring has sprung and with Easter coming up , it will feel a bit different this year due to continuing vaccine rollouts and varying COVID restrictions across the country. Many will be looking to regain a sense of normalcy by participating in small gatherings filled with Easter baskets and egg hunts.

With COVID-19, many large retailers are looking to give their employees a much needed rest day to enjoy the holiday including grocery stores and pharmacies. Their workers have been serving on the front lines throughout the pandemic to help keep these essential services open. ‘

With that being said, RetailMeNot has compiled a full list of companies who have announced they will close for Easter Sunday as well as 20 stores that will stay open.

Stores Closed on Easter Sunday

  • Ace Hardware
  • ALDI (except CA locations)
  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • Big Lots
  • Costco
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Office Depot
  • Publix
  • Target

Stores Staying Open on Easter

  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Kmart
  • Kroger
  • PetSmart
  • Starbucks
  • The Home Depot
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

For a full list, visit the RetailMeNot blog.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

