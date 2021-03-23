RetailMeNot compiles list of 20 stores staying open on Easter, 40 that will close for the holiday

AUSTIN, TX (NEWS10) — Spring has sprung and with Easter coming up , it will feel a bit different this year due to continuing vaccine rollouts and varying COVID restrictions across the country. Many will be looking to regain a sense of normalcy by participating in small gatherings filled with Easter baskets and egg hunts.
With COVID-19, many large retailers are looking to give their employees a much needed rest day to enjoy the holiday including grocery stores and pharmacies. Their workers have been serving on the front lines throughout the pandemic to help keep these essential services open. ‘
With that being said, RetailMeNot has compiled a full list of companies who have announced they will close for Easter Sunday as well as 20 stores that will stay open.
Stores Closed on Easter Sunday
- Ace Hardware
- ALDI (except CA locations)
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Costco
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Office Depot
- Publix
- Target
Stores Staying Open on Easter
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Kmart
- Kroger
- PetSmart
- Starbucks
- The Home Depot
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
For a full list, visit the RetailMeNot blog.