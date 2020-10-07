Retail and boat storage plan approved at former Glens Falls Price Chopper space

This article will be updated with full video of the Glens Falls Planning Board meeting, as well as more information on projects approved there.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The former Price Chopper in downtown Glens Falls hasn’t had its doors open since 2018. On Tuesday evening, the Glens Falls Planning Board approved a plan to put it to new use for the first time in over two years, for short-term boat storage and long-term retail use.

Under the new plans, the building will be split down the middle, with a dividing wall installed inside during the renovation process. That’s not the only installation needed; a large loading door will be installed on the boat storage side.

The plan was presented by Clark Trading Corporation, who purchased it after Price Chopper announced the location at 76 Cooper St. would be closed as its small, downtown footprint didn’t fit with their plans for Price Chopper and Market 32 stores going forward.

One of the conditions the board set was that the boat storage function only last for this coming winter. After that, it will be used as a retail space. The other side already has a potential tenent, which representatives of Clark Trading Corporation were unable to name Tuesday, but said would be selling a variety of products.

The other condition from the planning board had to do with snow removal. Historically, snow has ended up piled high at the northeast corner of the property parking lot. They asked that this stop, as that corner, on Dix Avenue and Walnut Street, creates a hazard for drivers.

The company hopes to start storing boats by the third week of October.

