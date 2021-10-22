‘Resurrect Pride’ Halloween themed event celebrates local LGBTQIA+ Artists

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital District Reclaim Pride will be Saturday, October 23. The unique art festival event runs from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Townsend Park. The Halloween-themed event recognizes the community’s depreciated local LGBTQIA+ artist in an uplifting celebration.

The event offers free tabling to artists and prioritizes low-income, people with disabilities, black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), and otherwise overlooked members of the queer community. Artists are screened based on the need for experience and exposure, rather than the ability to contribute materially or financially.

The Capital District Reclaim Pride has worked to lift barriers to entries, which are in place for artists at other pride events in the region. Visual artists, live performers, and displays from over 30 different queer creators contribute to this event to reinvigorate new life into the local LGBTQIA + art community.

Members of the organization believe that pride festivities should be a space that works to uplift and represent the full range of diversity in the local LGBTQIA+ community, rather than just a few large corporate sponsors and elite vendors.

The festival will also feature live comedy, drag performances, and speeches from local queer members and leaders. Resurrect Pride will offer a free-to-enter costume contest for all ages to join at 3 p.m. Proceeds from raffled art pieces donated by local LGBTQIA+ artists will go toward supporting live performers and speakers. 

