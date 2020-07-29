Results in for three school budget revotes

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The results are in for the three school districts who re-voted on their budgets after the first round failed. One out of three districts were able to secure their budget this second time around.

The Greater Johnstown School District passed it’s budget with a 65 percent margin, surpassing the 60 percent supermajority they needed because the budget exceeds the tax cap.

This was the same budget that was voted on the first time, but it just narrowly failed by three percent so the district re-presented it.

The budget addresses the district’s educational priorities by enhancing services for struggling learner, also the addition of a district social worker, an assistant principal for junior high, and it reinstates athletics to the 2018-19 program level and restores field trips and extracurricular activities.

In a statement, Superintendent Karen Geelan said, “Throughout this process, we have said that we can’t cut our way to excellence. this budget will allow the district to maintain and continue to improve programs for students.”

Things didn’t turn out so well for Fort Edward. Their school district taking a big hit as their revote attempted to save some of their program, but the budget didn’t pass and now they’re falling back on a contingency budget that strips a lot of it away.

The contingency budget would eliminate all athletics, extracurricular clubs, many band, chorus and art opportunities, eliminate counseling and mental health resources, and further increase class size.

Rensselaer City School District is adopting their contingency budget too, as voters didn’t pass their newly proposed plan. With or without that new budget, there would have been no funding for sports or extracurricular activities, but superintendent Joseph Kardash says they hope these are only temporary reductions.

Ahead of Tuesdays vote, Superintendent Kardash told NEWS10 it’s been heartwarming to see students taking initiative to get community funding so some of those programs can be available in the fall. He said he’s also been getting advice from Johnstown, as they faced a similar challenge with their athletics programs in the past.